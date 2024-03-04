Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Gangopadhyay, whose ruling on various issues had stirred debates, has said that he will be resigning from the post citing that it is the call of his conscience that his job in this duty is over.

"I am going to resign from the post of a judge in High Court Calcutta. For the last two or more years I have been dealing with some matters, especially education matters, regarding which a huge corruption has been discovered and unearthed. A large number of important persons in the education sector of this government are now languishing in jail, under trial. Thereafter, now I am taking labour matters. There are also large scams of employers concerning provident fund gratuity, etc. I have also passed certain orders in those respects. But what I have failed while doing these matters of labour matters, labour legislation, that I have felt that my job in this duty is over. This is the call of my conscience," he told ANI.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife to Death Following Domestic Dispute in Boisar, Takes Her to Hospital Claiming Suicide Attempt; Arrested.

"Now I should go to the larger people, larger area," he added.

Further, the Calcutta High Court Judge pointed out that in court, a judge deals with the matters that come before him if a person files a case. But in our country and also in our state, West Bengal, there are a large number of very helpless people whom I have found who cannot come to the court.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 9-Year-Old Girl Testifies in Chennai Court to Get Father Life Term for Brutally Killing Mother and Grandfather in Royapettah.

Also, hinting at joining politics, Justice Gangopadhyay said "So I have thought that only the political field can give people who want to take steps in respect of those helpless people a chance to act for them."

However, responding to a question about joining any political party, he said that he has not decided yet.

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court tagged Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea to issue directions to take action against Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his alleged "continuous politically motivated interviews" in connection with sub-judice cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)