New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Justice T S Sivagnanam was on Monday appointed as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the appointment.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name in February this year as the then chief justice, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, was to demit office on March 30.

Justice Sivagnanam originally belongs to the Madras High Court and was so far the senior-most judge after the chief justice in the Calcutta HC.

He was appointed as a judge on March 31 2009 and the date of his retirement is September 15 2025, the Collegium had noted while recommending his name.

The Madras High Court, which is one of the largest High Courts, had only one Chief Justice from among judges whose parent High Court is the Madras High Court -- Justice S Manikumar.

Justice Manikumar was the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court and demitted office on April 23 2023.

