Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 12 (PTI) In an effort to overcome Kerala's unemployment challenge, the state-level K-Skill project, spearheaded by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, will be launched on July 30, state higher education minister R Bindu said on Tuesday.

The Minister said the K-Skill project was an important milestone in the Left government's effort to provide skill training to youngsters and vocational education for students.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Rains: Lightning Strikes Claims 47 Lives in a Week; Health Department Issues Guidelines.

The project will be launched at the Irinjalakuda Christ College with a skill fair, Bindu said in a series of tweets.

"...Unemployed youngsters in the constituency, final year graduate students, homemakers looking to return to the work sector, those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and all others who seek employment are welcome to attend. The fair will be an opportunity to acquire skills required in the modern work sector, overcome shortcomings and thus pave the way for you to find better jobs," minister tweeted.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) is an undertaking by the Higher Education Department of the Kerala Government that focuses on training students to improve their employability.

"This will also be an opportunity to get yourself registered on various job portals. Contact your grama panchayat, municipal, corporate offices, or approach your local representatives for more information on the fair and the registration process. You can also participate or get more details online by scanning the QR code on the poster," she said.

She said the scheme provides skill training that will help youngsters get employment in more than 15 sectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)