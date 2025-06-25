Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday evening met disgruntled Congress MLAs B R Patil and Raju Kage, who had spoken openly against their own party government's functioning.

The CM met both the legislators on his return from New Delhi, official sources said.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Pushes Girl off Rooftop in Jyoti Nagar Area for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested (Watch Videos).

While Aland MLA Patil had alleged bribery in the allotment of public housing under the Housing department; Raju Kage, who represents the Kagwad assembly segment, has hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and the release of funds, while alleging that the administration had "completely collapsed".

Their open remarks have embarrassed the ruling Congress, with opposition BJP and JD(S) using it to target the government, accusing it of rampant corruption and demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and the Housing Minister.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

According to sources, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan was also present at the meeting, in the wake of Patil's allegation. It was not immediately known as to what transpired at the meeting.

Siddaramaiah, during his Delhi visit, had met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to reports, party leadership has asked the CM to resolve the issues, take MLAs into confidence, and to ensure no one makes statements against the government publicly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)