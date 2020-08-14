Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that Bengaluru violence was "well planned" and Karnataka police should conduct a thorough investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "This is a well-planned conspiracy and I think that the Karnataka police should do a thorough investigation as to what forces are behind it."

Also Read | RTPCR Testing Rate for Patients Referred from Govt Hospitals to Private Labs Has Been Reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,500, Says Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwathnarayan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

"The voting rights of such people should be abolished and their property should be confiscated as these types of people should not be allowed to cast their vote in the country," added the leader.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over a 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020 PM Narendra Modi's Address: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming of Prime Minister's Speech? Check Red Fort Program Schedule and List of Guests.

Speaking on the return of Sachin Pilot in Congress after political drama in Rajasthan, Vijayvargiya said, "Sachin has shown greatness. The voice of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that he is useless and make people quarrel with each other in the party is still echoing but it is not known whether it is echoing in Sachin's ears or not, this voice will show its effect somewhere."

Recently Ashok Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, need to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and in the interest of democracy.

Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)