Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Kairana Lok Sabha member Pradeep Choudhary, his wife, son and three domestic helps tested positive for COVID-19 in Saharanpur on Sunday, an official said.

Choudhary and his family currently live in Saharanpur.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Construction | Time Capsule to be Placed 2000 Feet Below Surface, Says Temple Trust: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

Saharanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) B S Sodhi told PTI that the MP, his family members and the domestic staff were shifted to the COVID designated hospital in Saharanpur Medical College.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)