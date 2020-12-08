New Delhi [India] December 8 (ANI): Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over their remarks targeting the party over farmers' protest and said the farmers are unhappy with the policies of Modi government.

"They (BJP) have nothing else today. Farmers are sad today. Lakh of farmers have gathered near Delhi. Have they (protesting farmers) come here on Congress' orders? Are the farmers stupid that they have gathered here in such numbers? Today the farmers are much better informed than they were 30 years ago," Kamal Nath told reporters here.

Also Read | China Developing Military Camps in Depth Areas Along LAC From Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

The protest by farmers against the three recently enacted agricultural laws at Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari and on Delhi borders entered its 13th day on Tuesday.

They are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Also Read | Farmers Ready to Shift Protest From Delhi-Haryana Border if Granted Space at Ramlila Ground, Says Punjab Kisan Union.

The farmers had called for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Monday slammed the opposition parties saying they were opposing the Narendra Modi government for the sake of opposition.

He said in its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress had promised to repeal APMC Act and free trade in agriculture produce including export from all restrictions.

Prasad had said that despite the farmers union's request against the entry of political parties in the protest, the Congress kept trying to become a part of the agitation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)