Dharamshala (HP), Jun 22 (PTI) The authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra have decided to allow entry of people into the district only in unavoidable circumstances in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Monday.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said it has been decided to restrict issuance of HP entry e-Passes and these will be given only in case of death, medical emergency or any other unavoidable circumstances.

He said people coming from other places to Kangra for any other purpose will be institutionally quarantined.

However, the facility of entry passes for business and essential commodity movement will remain as it is, Prajapati added.

