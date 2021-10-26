Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Kanpur administration has advised people not to go near Ganga ghats as the water level of the river is witnessing a continuous rise due to torrential rainfall in Uttarakhand.

"Due to rains in Uttarakhand, the water level at ghats has gone up. We are informing people not to go near the stairs of ghats, there is the possibility that the water level can go up further," said Arpita Singh, Ghat Supervisor.

Amid torrential rains, the state of Uttarakhand has witnessed flooded roads, landslides, and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places.

The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has mounted 72 and four people are still missing, said the Uttarakhand government on Sunday.

The rain has also led to houses collapsing and deluges which caused large scale devastation and loss of life and property in the state. (ANI)

