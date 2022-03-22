Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Congress veteran Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the party on Tuesday, saying it is not able to realise the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had joined the Congress in October in 2018.

Also Read | China Plane Crash: What We Know So Far About the China Eastern Plane Crash in Guangxi Region.

In a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Vikramaditya Singh wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the party membership of the party - Indian National Congress (INC) with immediate effect."

The elder son of Karan Singh and grandson of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh further said, "It is my belief the INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Also Read | Punjab: Services of 35,000 Contractual Employees To Be Regularised, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

Vikramaditya Singh had joined the PDP in August 2015 and was a member of the state Legislative Council. He resigned from the party in October, 2017, saying it wasn't possible for him to continue with the PDP which "disregarded the demands and aspirations of Jammu region".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)