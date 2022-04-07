Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): The curfew imposed in Karauli Nagar Parishad of Rajasthan, following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession, has been extended till midnight on Sunday, as per an order issued by the District Magistrate.

However, there will be a relaxation in curfew, from 9 am to 12 pm daily during which vegetables and fruits stores, general stores, dairies, fuel stations and gas agencies will function.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Earlier curfew was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4. Later, it was extended till April 7.

The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, "After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation."

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. Seven people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Khamesra added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state. This comes after violent clashes in Karauli city of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress had also formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the Karauli incident.

The Committee includes MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav. (ANI)

