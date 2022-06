Dharwad (Karnnataka), Jun 16 (PTI) At least 150 students were stranded in a government high school in a village in this district as a nearby rivulet overflowed due to torrential rains on Thursday, authorities said.

The downpour started at about 3 pm, they said.

While the teachers and students waited for the rains to stop to return home, there was no let-up in the downpour, resulting in flooding in the nearby stream and making the school appear like an island.

The teachers had a tough time keeping the children inside their classrooms.

The Belavatagi panchayat officials rushed to the spot to make arrangements for the safety of the children and supply food and water for them.

Sources said the officials were in touch with the teachers instructing them not to allow children to get into the water, whose level was rising dangerously.

