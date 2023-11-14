Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): As many as 39 persons sought treatment at Bengaluru's Narayana Nethralaya for eye injuries caused by firecrackers post the Diwali celebrations.

While ringing in the festival of colours, some flares or sparks from firecrackers went into the eyes of these people, necessitating treatment, health experts said.

One case was reported to be severe, requiring immediate surgical intervention, according to sources.

Group Captain SK Mittal, CEO of Narayana Nethralaya, urged caution, advising the public to wear hand gloves and eye goggles while bursting crackers further in the festive season.

Stressing the importance of seeking professional medical help, Mittal said eye problems resulting from firecrackers should not be treated at home.

"Immediate medical attention at a hospital is crucial for a swift and effective recovery," he added.

Earlier, on Diwali night, more than 28 people were injured in firecracker-related mishaps in Bengaluru. Surprisingly, however, the majority of the injured were watching fireworks displays when flares accidentally hit their eyes.

"Four of the injured were children. Ninety per cent of the patients were watching fireworks displays on their way back from home when sparks from firecrackers entered their eyes," Dr Rohit Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health, told ANI.

Four of the injuries were reported at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital. Of these patients, two were reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Two children with eye injuries were admitted to Shankara Eye Hospital.

Despite a standing order from the Supreme Court with regard to the bursting of firecrackers, revellers across the country fell foul of them on Diwali night.

The Karnataka government had also advised people to only light up green firecrackers.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued an advisory, asking revellers to burst crackers only between 8 and 10 pm. He insisted that only green crackers should be used.

However, people continued to burst firecrackers till Sunday late night in many parts of the city.

A total of 581 cases related to crackers were registered in Chennai. Of these, 554 cases were related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the time stipulated by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

