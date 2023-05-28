Koppal, May 28: Six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district on Sunday. According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said. Karnataka Road Accident: Four Dead As Car Rams Into Lorry Near Kondli Cross in Gubbi (Watch Video).

Car Collides With Lorry in Koppal

Karnataka | 6 people died after a car collided with a lorry in Koppal district. CM Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 2 lakhs compensation to the kin of victims: Karnataka CMO pic.twitter.com/eeBQbVmRei — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry. Further details on the incident are awaited. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in the accident.

