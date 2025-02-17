Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefed the media ahead of the Budget session of the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha set to begin from March 3, 2025. The Karnataka CM stated that the Governor will give his speech on March 3 and a discussion will be held for next three days. CM Siddaramaiah added that he will present the Budget on March 7.

Siddaramaiah said on Monday, "On March 3, Assembly Session will begin. As it's the first session of this year, Governor's address will be made. Discussion on the address will be held for three days. Then on March 7, Budget will be presented. I'll speak at the end of March, after the discussion."

The Karnataka CM further added that the Business Advisory Committee will decide for how many days the Assembly session will be held. Siddaramaiah added that he came to Vidhan Sabha and met leaders. He said that he was given opinion by the Opposition leaders.

"Business Advisory Committee will decide how many days the session should be held for. Though I have pain in my knee, I had meetings with several departments today. I came to Vidhana Soudha, leaders came and they gave me their opinions. We'll keep all their demands in mind and consider them accordingly. The state government is pro-farmers," he said.

Ahead of the Budget session the verbal battles between the Congress and BJP has increased. Ashoka had alleged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar that his city rounds in the city inspecting projects were only for photo shoots and nothing was genuine about it.

Replying to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashok, Shivakumar targeted the BJP MLA and stated that Ashok used to accompany BJP CMs when they used to conduct rounds of the city and inspect projects. He added that it is important to inspect developmental projects due to their Budget and also ensure that they are done popularly. Shivakumar added that these all allegations are just attempts of net catching. (ANI)

