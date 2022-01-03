Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday slammed Congress for opposing a bill aiming to free temples from the state's control.

Last week in Haveri, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the state government is planning to bring a bill that aims to free temples from the control of the government.

Also Read | Russian National Held With Drugs Worth Rs 4.89 Lakh From Morjim Beach Village in North Goa.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Ravi said, "Congress believes in only one family. That is why they hate abrogation of Article 370, anti-cow slaughter bill, Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, oppose likely law against Love Jihad etc."

"Congress never respects interests of the people in majority. They always take a stand against the majority's interests," he said.

Also Read | Punjab: 60-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Men Due To Dispute Over Throwing Garbage In Jalandhar.

Ravi added, "Even after several years, Congress is opposing a bill which aims to free temples from the state's control and supporting the idea of British which they imposed on the temples to grab the income and properties of the temples".

Slamming the State Congress President, CT Ravi further said that DK Shivakumar, instead of supporting the bill, is busy opposing everything related to temples.

"State Government doesn't need to be run by income that comes from temples. DK Shivakumar must understand that income from temples does not belong to the government. It's the property of the people and temples," he said.

"It's not the same Congress which BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi believed in. It's a different Congress now," he said.

The BJP leader further said, "Congress doesn't get any benefit by opposing all bills which BJP brings." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)