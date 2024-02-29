Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes, Jayaprakash Hegde, has announced that he will submit the socio-economic and education survey report, commonly known as the caste census report, to the state government on Thursday.

Head of the Commission for Backward Classes, Hegde, said that the report will be presented to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his chamber on February 29.

"We have asked for a time to meet CM Siddaramaiah at 11 am tomorrow. The location is yet to be determined. After the location is decided, we will meet and submit the report to the government," he told ANI.

Hegde said that the report was ready and was only left to be submitted to the state government.

"Our report has already been prepared. The printing work has also been completed. All that is left is to submit to the government. This is the report of the Backward Classes Commission," he said.

"None of our documents were lost. It is just a creation of the media. We cannot disclose the content of our report. That is the government's job. Our job is to prepare a report and submit it to the government. All the members of the Commission are with us on this occasion," clarified the Chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes further.

The tenure of the commission headed by Jayaprakash Hegde will end on February 29.

This Commission-revised report was prepared using the data from the report prepared by the HA Kantaraj-led commission. As the Lok Sabha elections are underway, the government is curious as to what the next decision will be after receiving the report.

Earlier, Lingayat leader and former minister and Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa said that the survey hasn't been done scientifically and that it has to be done in a proper way.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also said that there could be an injustice to the Vokkaliga community, so he demanded a scientific report.

On these allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified and said we don't know what's in the report. Let it be submitted, and he will react after looking at the report. (ANI)

