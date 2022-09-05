Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting the T.K.Halli unit of Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya district that will manage the drinking water supply to Bengaluru City due to the rushing of water into the unit following heavy rains on Sunday night.

" I am leaving for Mandya soon after the Teachers' day function to assess the situation. BWSSB Chairman, engineers, and secretary of the urban development department are already sent to the unit. The officials of the Mandya district are busy in draining out water from the pumping station. The situation is expected to come under control by evening. The technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. "I will visit and give necessary instructions," Bommai told ANI.

Bengaluru reeled under severe rainfall as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city.

Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangla.

Bommai said, "Bengaluru city to has received heavy rains and extensive damage has happened in 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Instructions are issued to dispatch two SDRF teams with 30 members in each team to the affected places. Officials are asked to drain out water from roads. Whatever is decided already will be implemented as per plan."

Meanwhile, Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N., Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said, "Recent rains in Bengaluru have been extraordinary. The BS Bommai-led government is actively monitoring the issue and working hard to resolve it as soon as possible. A thriving city that has been continually growing for decades is bound to face certain infrastructure issues ."

He further said, "Our Government has been closely collaborating with the industry. We are doing it now too. I have initiated a meeting and will talk with industry leaders and corporate executives soon. We will work together to find a solution. Hon'ble CM Basavaraj Bommai has taken a serious and keen interest in resolving the concerns as soon as possible. We have organised a meeting with all stakeholders, including the industry, and we are committed to resolving the issues."

Earlier in July also, Bengaluru had suffered due to heavy rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. (ANI)

