Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday condemned Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement supporting his father and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue as the Chief Minister, saying such statements cause "damage" to the party.

Amid speculation about a power tussle within the Karnataka Congress, Shivakumar left for a party meeting in New Delhi. He maintained that he is visiting to attend the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting on the upcoming state elections.

Shivakumar told reporters, "Today I have a meeting at AICC on political matters related to various elections, that's why I'm going (to Delhi). AICC has called me as dates are to be announced."

"There is no confusion. When others make statements or give opinions in favour of me or against any MLA or minister, it causes damage to the party. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has asked everyone not to speak on this," he added.

When asked about his meeting with Congress high command in the backdrop of the perceived tussle for the CM post, the Congress leader said, "Every day is good news, good life, a good beginning, a successful life for me... There is nothing else in this besides solving people's problems, which makes me happy."

Last week, Yathindra Siddaramaiah reportedly said that the Congress high command has given the green light for Siddaramaiah to continue as CM for the full term.

In response to Yathindra Siddaramaiah's remarks, Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said that at least 80 party MLAs had given DK Shivakumar's name for the CM post to the high command.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Iqbal Hussain slammed Yathindra Siddaramaiah for giving statements in favour of his father and CM Siddaramaiah, and asked him to "act with discipline."

"We have left it for the high command. 80-90 MLAs have requested the high command to give a chance to DK Shivakumar (for the CM post). We are a disciplined party, and we have to behave decently. We don't like him (Yathindra Siddaramaiah) speaking in favour of his father again and again and embarrassing the high command... Every father loves son, and son loves father, but in politics, we have to act with discipline. Provoking others with such statements shouldn't happen," Iqbal Hussain said.

Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi also said, "I wish DK Shivakumar should be the CM soon in this tenure."

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November 2025, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post. (ANI)

