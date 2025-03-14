Chitradurga (Karnataka), Mar 14 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Manappa Lamani sustained injuries in a road accident in Hiriyur taluk on Friday evening, police said.

"The injuries are not major, nothing to worry about," an official said.

The accident occurred near Javanagondanahalli while Lamani was on his way to his hometown in Haveri district from Bengaluru, where he had attended the Assembly session.

According to police, he had stepped out of his car to relieve himself when a two-wheeler rammed into him, causing him to fall.

Lamani sustained injuries to his forehead and leg. He received primary treatment at the government hospital in Hiriyur before being shifted to SS Hi-Tech Hospital in Davangere for further treatment.

