Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) didn't consult with him before revising the fare prices and assured that he will discuss the matter after reaching Bengaluru.

"They didn't consult us. They have the authority, as the Central Government Secretary serves as the chairman. He has taken this decision. I do not want to cause any trouble for the public, and I plan to discuss the matter further once I return to Bengaluru. I will also review the financial structure of the decision," he said.

The First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), while recommending the revised fare structure for BMRCL, observed that the revision of fares after 7.5 years and the optimisation of fare zones from 29 to 10 have resulted in an average increase of 51.55%. With a view to avoiding such a situation of infrequent and steep fare increases in future, the committee has recommended in its report to revise the fare annually by having a transparent Annual Automatic Fare Revision Formula linked with O&M cost or 5% per annum, whichever is lower, by rounding off to the nearest rupee. This mechanism facilitates the introduction of a small annual fare adjustment.

"In keeping with the recommendations of the FFC, which is binding on BMRCL, it is hereby notified that an Annual Automatic Fare Revision will be implemented with effect from 9 February 2026, on expiry of 1 year from the date of implementation of the FFC's recommended fares by BMRCL (9th February 2025). The marginal increase ranges from Rs. 1 to Rs. 5 across 10 fare zones on its entire network of 96.10 Kms," the press release said.

Based on the Audited Financial Data for the financial year 2024-25 (31st March 2025) compared with base data of the financial year 2023-24 (31st March 2024), the formula-based index indicates a cost increase of 10.20%; however, the fare revision has been restricted to only 5%, in line with the FFC stipulation.

The annual increase of 5% shall also apply to Tourist Cards/Group Tickets.

Meanwhile, he addressed the wishes of MLAs wanting Shivakumar to become Chief Minister, he said, "The people and the MLAs have a dream of me becoming the Chief Minister. However, we must follow whatever the party decides."

Further, upon asking about the supporters of G Parameshwara expressing their desire for him to become the Chief Minister, Shivakumar replied that there is nothing wrong with fans or organisations wanting their favourite leaders to reach the top position, and he cannot stop them from expressing those wishes.

Speaking on the expectations after the budget, he replied, "Time will answer." (ANI)

