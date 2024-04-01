Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today likened Congress leader Sowmya Reddy to his daughter and called upon the voters of Bengaluru South parliamentary constituency to elect her with a huge margin.Congress candidate from Bengaluru south, Sowmya Reddy participated in a roadshow with Shivakuamar before filing nomination.

Speaking at a rally, Shivakumar said, "Sowmya is my Daughter. She is a very creative and hardworking person. You all have to strengthen her hands in Bengaluru South. All Assembly constituencies including Bommanahalli, Basavanagudi will give her big margins. There is no Modi wave or BJP wave in the State. There is only one wave and that is Congress Guarantee wave".

The Congress leader highlighted that the party has given ticket to six women for the upcoming elections.

"Of the 28 seats, we have given tickets to 8 Vokkaligas including a Reddy and a Bunt. Giving tickets to 8 Vokkaligas is our answer to the criticism that Vokkaliga was not made a Chief minister. We have also given tickets to six women," Shivakumar said.Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy asserted that people want to see a woman MP in Bengaluru."People are fed up with the BJP government at the Centre. Women, youth and farmers in the state are extremely pleased with the support being provided by the Congress government in Karnataka," Reddy said.

The Karnataka Congress on Thursday announced the names of 17 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections

The second list of 17 candidates announced by the party include the children of five state Cabinet ministers. This distribution of tickets has emerged as a topic of debate among party members regarding the choice of candidates with political backgrounds.

Most of the tickets have allegedly been allocated to "dynasty" candidates to face the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka.

The Bengaluru South ticket has been given to Soumya Reddy, who is Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter. She lost the 2023 assembly election from Jayanagar against BJP Candidate Ramamurthy.

The powerful "Jarakiholi family" in the Belagavi region already holds many key posts in Karnataka. Priyanka Jarakiholi whose father is Satish Jarakiholi a Cabinet Minister for PWD, has been given a ticket from Chikkodi. It's her first election, and she has received a Lok Sabha ticket.

The JDS stronghold Hassan Congress ticket has been allotted to Shreyas Patel, who is Puttaswamy Gowda's grandson.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place in two phases. The first phase, involving 14 constituencies, will be held on April 26. The second phase, also involving 14 constituencies, will take place on May 7. (ANI)

