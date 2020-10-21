New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A 35-year-old elephant, named Ekadanta, passed away at Sakrebailu camp in Shivamogga.

According to Sakrebailu forest officers, the death of the elephant was caused by cardiac arrest.

His body was found in the Shettyhalli forest.

Ekadanta was captured two years back from the forests in Sakleshpur, Hassan district.

Sakrebailu elephant camp, located 20 kilometres away from Shivamogga city, is known for taming tuskers. Following Ekadanta's demise, 23 elephants remain in the camp. (ANI)

