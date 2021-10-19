Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Karnataka government has established a Help Desk for assisting stranded people from the state at various places in the flood-hit Uttarakhand.

According to the Minister for Revenue R Ashoka, people who are stranded or relatives of the stranded, can contact the Help Desk and give the information which will be flashed to Uttarakhand Authorities for immediate action and quick response.

"The Karnataka State Emergency Operation Center Numbers: 080-1070 (Toll-Free) and 080 - 2234 0676. These numbers are active to receive any distress call and will function 24/7, said the official statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that 34 people have lost their lives so far and five still missing due to incessant rain in the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

