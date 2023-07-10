Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Mysuru's Kuvempu city police arrested a fraudster who was allegedly targeting widows, divorced women, and unmarried elderly women on matrimonial sites, said the police.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Tanorva, a 35-year-old Banashankari, Bengaluru resident who would marry these women and abscond with their cash and valuable gold ornaments, the official said.

Following a complaint filed by a victim, a case was registered, leading to Mahesh Tanorva's arrest.

"He had pressured Hemalatha to lend 70 lakhs to open a clinic after marriage. He also threatened to kill me if I didn't pay the loan or money. Finally, he stole gold jewellery and Rs 15 lakh in cash from Hemalatha and escaped. In this regard, Hemalatha had filed a complaint against her husband, Mahesh, at Kuvempunagar Police Station in Mysore," said a Kuvempu Nagar Police official.

The police investigation revealed that he was married 15 times by gaining the women's trust and escaping with gold ornaments and money, they said.

"It is reported that Mahesh Tanorva has cheated 15 women so far. But the police are investigating why the women have not filed a complaint and who they are," the police added.

Mahesh, used the alias of a doctor, to come into contact with them through the matrimonial website. Presenting himself as a respectable doctor, he use to gain trust, eventually marrying them.

"After registering a complaint, the Kuvempu Nagar police have succeeded in arresting the accused, Mahesh Tanorva. It has come to light that the accused, cheated many women by claiming to be an engineer, contractor, and government employee," the police said.

The police seized Rs 2 lakh in cash, 2 cars, one gold bracelet, one ring, two gold bangles, a necklace, and seven mobile phones from the accused, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

