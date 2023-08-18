Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI): The customs unit at Bengaluru airport on Friday seized gold weighing 267 grams after intercepting a passenger arriving from Dubai, officials said.

Further, according to officials, the gold was concealed in his baggage in the form of nuts and bolts and weighed nearly 267 grams.

Also Read | Sextortion Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Gang Honeytraps Over 50 Men, Extorts Money by Blackmailing With Sex Videos; Three Arrested.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, the Air Customs unit at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital arrested a passenger from Dubai after recovering 2.3 kilograms of gold paste from his baggage, officials informed. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Man Thrashes Woman, Bites Her Private Parts in Bagaha District; Jailed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)