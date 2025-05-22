Bengaluru, May 22 (PTI) Congratulating Banu Mushtaq on winning International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection, the Karnataka government on Thursday said it will allot 'G' category Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site to her, if she is willing to accept.

Writer, activist and lawyer Mushtaq's short story collection 'Heart Lamp' won the coveted GBP 50,000 International Booker Prize in London.

Mushtaq collected the prize at a ceremony at Tate Modern along with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the title from Kannada to English.

"Banu Mushtaq winning the International Booker Prize has made Karnataka and India proud. The cabinet congratulated Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the title from Kannada to English," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "If Mushtaq accepts, because sometimes there are rejection, we have decided to give her a G category BDA site in Bengaluru, in accordance with rules."

'G' category sites are allotted to persons in public life.

