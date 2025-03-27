Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) Announcing a crackdown on paramedical colleges "failing" to meet quality norms, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil on Thursday directed officials to withdraw affiliations and shut down institutions that do not meet infrastructure and teaching standards.

The move followed reports from officials highlighting serious lapses in several private colleges during a review meeting of the state paramedical board.

Also Read | Wayanad Landslide: No Help for Rehabilitation From Centre, Only Insufficient Loan, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Instances included colleges operating in cramped spaces with inadequate facilities—one institution had just a single microscope for hundreds of students, while another functioned without proper lighting, officials informed Patil.

According to a statement from the Minister's Office, he emphasised that many private institutions paint a misleadingly rosy picture while seeking approval but fail to deliver quality education once permitted, despite charging hefty fee.

Also Read | 'Will Chop You in Pieces and Seal in Drum': Meerut Man Told by Wife He'll Meet Same End As Saurabh Rajput, Narrates His Ordeal.

"Of the 566 paramedical colleges in the state, 529 are privately run, admitting 22,256 students in the 2024-25 academic year. Private colleges charge Rs 20,000 annually for a three-year course, compared to Rs 8,500 in government institutions," the statement said.

Inspections revealed that more than ten colleges had illegally transferred students to other institutions without the paramedical board's approval.

Several institutions were also found to be failing to provide the necessary teaching and training for their enrolled courses, it added.

"Close down such colleges without any consideration. We must send a strong message to these institutions," the minister directed, while also assuring that students affected by regulatory actions would be relocated to better institutions.

According to officials, the paramedical stream in Karnataka offers various diploma courses, including Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT), Medical Imaging Technology (DMIT), Health Inspector (DHI), Medical Records Technology (DMRT), Operation Theatre and Anesthesia Technology (DOT & AT), Dialysis Technology (DDT), Ophthalmic Technology (DOT), Dental Mechanics (DDM), and Dental Hygiene (DDH).

Successful candidates from these programmes are eligible for roles in hospitals, medical and dental colleges, primary health centers, and clinical laboratories at the district and taluk levels.

"This crackdown aims to safeguard the quality of paramedical education and ensure that students receive proper training for their future careers in the healthcare sector," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)