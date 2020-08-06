Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) The Karnataka government has decided to increase the incentives given to copra (dry coconut) growers.

Also Read | Sri Lanka General Elections Results 2020: PM Narendra Modi Dials Mahinda Rajapaksa as SSLP Heads For Landslide Victory.

The Centre has announced a support price of Rs 10,300 per quintal of copra.

Also Read | Sukhram Chaudhary, Himachal Pradesh Power Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

However, the growers were demanding Rs 1,000 extra, which the state government accepted, said a press release.

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet sub-committee on stabilising the rates of agriculture and horticulture products, said an official press release.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi chaired the meeting in which Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chauhan were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)