Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday introduced the Bangalore Palace (Utilisation and Regulation of Land) Bill, 2024-25 in the Assembly to assert its rights over the expansive Palace Grounds, which span 472 acres and 16 guntas near Mehkri Circle.

The state cabinet had decided on January 24 to reject the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for acquiring nearly 16 acres of land within the Palace Grounds. Accordingly, the government issued an ordinance to this effect on January 29.

Also Read | What Is Netflix Payment Scam? Know How Scammers Are Using Emails To Dupe Users, Tips To Stay Safe.

According to the state government, granting TDR for the Bangalore Palace Grounds would not be in the best interests of the state. The cabinet had expressed concerns that spending Rs 3,014 crore to acquire 16 acres of land for the development of just two kilometres of road would not be economically viable.

Additionally, three Bills—the Karnataka Pawn Brokers (Amendment) Bill, the Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Bill, and the Karnataka Money Lenders Bill—were also tabled in the Assembly.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 4th Roza of Ramzan on March 05 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Government sources stated that these Bills aim to curb the menace of money lenders, as many people have died by suicide due to harassment and exploitation by money lenders and pawn brokers.

Furthermore, the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill was also tabled in the Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)