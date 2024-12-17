Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday told the Legislative Council that he is in favour of a "high-level" probe into the recent maternal deaths in Ballari district. He also said the government would take a final decision after discussing it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

With members demanding a high-level probe into such deaths, he said the government would decide on it after reviewing the report by an expert committee, headed by the Development Commissioner, which is currently investigating the issue.

The Minister further said he has ordered a "maternal death audit," which will help in identifying responsibility and pursuing the closure of the company that allegedly supplied the substandard Ringer Lactate solution, suspected to have caused the deaths.

"Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the maternal deaths and identify those responsible. However, several members (MLCs) have called for a higher-level probe, either through a Special Investigation Team (SIT), a judicial inquiry, or a house panel. I will discuss this with the Chief Minister before deciding on further action," Rao said.

Making a statement in the House following the five maternal deaths at Ballari government hospital, he said, "We will also take a report from the committee headed by the Development Commissioner, which is probing the matter. I am also of the view that there should be a high-level probe. I will speak to the Chief Minister and decide. We are ready for a probe, and who should conduct it will be decided after consulting the CM."

Noting that he has ordered an investigation into every maternal death that has occurred in the state this year, especially those since August at hospitals following the use of Ringer Lactate solution, the Minister said, "I have directed a maternal death audit and asked for the report to be submitted."

"We want the truth to come out, and we don't want to hide anything. There should be no tolerance for such incidents (deaths)... This is a failure in our system," he said, while also calling for stringent laws to counter the pharma lobby in the country and a robust system to ensure drug quality is not compromised.

The Minister stated that a sudden surge in maternal deaths was reported at the Ballari district hospital between November 9 and 11. The deaths allegedly occurred following caesarean operations at the hospital.

Of the 34 caesarean operations performed during those three days, seven cases developed complications.

Out of the seven patients who developed complications, five died, while two were discharged from the hospital, he said.

Amid concerns that the maternal deaths could be linked to substandard Ringer Lactate solution, which is administered intravenously to restore hydration and fluid balance, Rao said all batches of the solution have been withdrawn from use.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting following these maternal deaths and ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased, Rao added.

He also directed the suspension of the Drugs Controller and the issuance of a show-cause notice to the Managing Director (MD) of Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL), Rao said.

The government has further decided to blacklist 'Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical', the company that supplied the solution, and to prosecute it. Additionally, the company has been asked to pay compensation to the families of the victims, Rao added.

Since the company's manufacturing process was found to be "improper" by the Drugs Controller of India, the state government and the West Bengal government, a "stoppage notice" has been issued to the company. As a result, the company is prohibited from manufacturing any drugs at its facility until further orders, he added.

Pointing out that the government had also written to the Drugs Controller of India requesting a probe into Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical and appropriate action against it, the Minister stated that the existing legislation concerning drug quality in the country is weak, making it reportedly difficult to hold pharma companies accountable.

He said some companies manufacture one quality of drugs for export and a different quality for domestic supply. "There should be no difference in the quality of drugs; there should be only one standard, and it cannot be compromised. However, we are unable to implement this fully across the country."

Highlighting that the batches of Ringer Lactate solution sent to Ballari were tested by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited labs, the Minister questioned the quality of tests conducted in those labs.

He added that an expert committee, chaired by the Development Commissioner, has been formed to investigate the deaths and all related aspects, including what led to them, where the fault lies, and who is responsible. "They are yet to submit a report," he said.

