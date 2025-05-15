Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Karnataka state government has announced increasing the monthly honorarium for guest teachers and lecturers working in government primary and high schools and pre-university colleges, said an official statement on Thursday.

In line with the budget announcement for 2025-26, the government has issued an order to raise the monthly honorarium for all guest educators by Rs 2,000. This order is effective immediately.

Previously, the State Government had fixed the honorarium for primary school guest teachers at Rs 10,000, and for high school guest teachers at Rs 10,500. With the current increase of Rs 2,000, the revised honorarium will be Rs 12,000 for primary school guest teachers and Rs 12,500 for high school guest teachers, read the statement further.

Similarly, guest lecturers in government pre-university colleges will also receive a Rs 2,000 hike in their honorarium. Previously, the honorarium for guest lecturers in these colleges was Rs 12,000. Following this order, the revised amount will be Rs 14,000.

The order explicitly states that this revised honorarium will remain in effect until further orders are issued. (ANI)

