Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Excise Department recovered a huge amount of illicit liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore from a unit of United Breweries in Mysuru district, officials said on Thursday.

According to the excise department officials, the district collector and district election officers raided the brewery unit in Nanjangudu taluk on April 2 based on a tip-off.

The officials said that a case has been registered against the brewery unit following the seizure.

"On April 2, Illicit Liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore was recovered from the unit of United Breweries Limited in the Tandya industrial area of Immavu village, Nanjangudu taluk under the jurisdiction of Lok Sabha constituency," Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Nagashayana, said while speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday.

"A case has been registered against the brewery unit after confiscating the worth of illegal liquor. According to an anonymous phone call received at the District Election Officer's office on Tuesday, District Collector and District Election Officers visited the brewery unit," the Deputy Commissioner added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

