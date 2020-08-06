Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains in Karnataka caused landslides near Mudigere in the Chikmagalur district, Annies Kanmani Joy, the Deputy Commissioner informed.

"A landslide occurred yesterday near Mudigere due to heavy rainfall. No loss of life or property has been reported so far," she told said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of the Udupi and Kodagu districts on Wednesday.

Visuals from Kodagu showed a flood-like situation, with houses and vehicles submerged under rainwater.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted earlier, "Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Karnataka on August 5, 8 and 9, over South interior Karnataka on August 5." (ANI)

