Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and other party leaders expressed their grief over the death of Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday.

Mourning his death, Deve Gowda tweeted, "I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shri @AhmedPatel.

This is a great loss to our nation and the INC. May his soul rest in peace."

In his condolence message, Yediyurappa said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran Congress leader Shri Ahmed Patel Ji.

My heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and tributes to the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too took to Twitter to condole the demise of Ahmed Patel.

"I am deeply pained with the demise of senior Congress leader and my intimate friend Ahmed Patel.

Having served as a political secretary to Sonia Gandhi for a very long time, he was the pillar of the party.

In his death, the party has suffered an irreparable loss.

I join his family in this moment of grief," he tweeted.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar expressed shock and grief over Patel's death.

In a tweet, he said, "Deeply saddened & shocked by the demise of AICC Treasurer & one of the foremost leaders of the Congress party Shri. Ahmed Patel. His steadfast loyalty & contribution to the Congress party as well as the nation was exemplary & an inspiration to us all. Condolences to his family."

Ahmed Patel (71), the top strategist of Congress, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday.

He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

Patel, who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15 after he developed complications.

