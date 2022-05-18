Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): Karnataka is likely to witness widespread rains in the coming two to three days, India Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday.

In a conversation with ANI today, Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Head of Meteorological Department, Karnataka said, "For North Interior Karnataka, we are expecting widespread rains for the next two days followed by fairly widespread rains on Day 3. While on Day 4 and Day 5, we are expecting scattered rains."

Also Read | India Looks A Lot Like Sri Lanka, Distracting People Won't Change Facts: Rahul Gandhi Shares Graphs on Economy.

"For South interior Karnataka, widespread rains expected for the next two days, followed by fairly widespread rains from day 3-5. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in coastal Karnataka for day 1(today); heavy to very heavy rain on May 19, followed by heavy rain on May 20," said Geeta Agnihotri.

The IMD in a tweet today also confirmed the information. It read, "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on 19th and over Tamil Nadu on 18th with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala-Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on today, the 18th May."

Also Read | Apple To Reportedly Unveil 3 Smartwatches Along With iPhone 14 Series on September 13, 2022.

The IMD on Monday declared the onset of monsoon over the Andaman Sea. This year, the early monsoon has been attributed to Cyclone Asani which brought in plenty of moisture over the region.

The IMD, in its daily bulletin on Monday, said that the Southwest monsoon winds are all set to strengthen over these regions in the coming days, and the islands will experience rainfall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)