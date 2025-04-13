Hubbali (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): A 35-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Karnataka's Hubballi was shot dead in an encounter with the police on Sunday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Nitesh Kumar, allegedly attacked the police team when they attempted to apprehend him.

Despite a warning shot, he tried to flee, prompting police to open fire. He was later declared dead at KMC-IR Hospital, police said, adding that three police personnel were injured during the operation.

The incident occurred hours after the child was allegedly kidnapped and killed in Hubballi's Vijayanagar area. Her body was found in an abandoned building.

Outraged by the incident, a large number of residents from the locality gathered in front of the Ashok Nagar police station on Sunday morning and staged a protest, demanding justice for the victim's family.

"In the Ashok Nagar PS area, a 5-year-old girl was found in one of the abandoned buildings. She was shifted to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival...we have taken up the complaint of the girl's parents, legal action will be taken...the mother of the girl works as a housemaid, and while she had gone to work, girl went missing...residents of the people are agitation outside Ashok Nagar Police station...once the identity of the accused is established, we will take necessary action," N Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Hubbali, Dharwad said.

A case was registered at the Ashok Nagar police station in Hubballi.

Police immediately brought him to KMC-IR, where doctors declared him dead.

Earlier, a massive protest was held for a whole day at various places in Hubballi by various organisations. (ANI)

