Mangaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister and Udupi district-in-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday said strict action will be taken against those who cause delay in implementation of government schemes.

Addressing a district-level meeting of officials in Udupi, she also cautioned them against indiscipline at work.

With a new government in office, it is the responsibility of officials to ensure that pro-people programmes of the government reached the people without delay, she said.

The minister instructed the officials to prepare the details of beneficiaries to facilitate the smooth implementation of key government schemes -- Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

Hebbalkar also said steps will be taken to relocate anganwadi centres currently operating in rented buildings to new premises.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra met the minister and held discussions on the damage caused by sea erosion in Byndoor taluk in his parliamentary constituency.

He urged the minister to instruct the officials to take suitable action and release more grants to check sea erosion.

