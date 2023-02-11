Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police on Saturday arrested a suspected terrorist in Bengaluru in a joint operation.

The suspect has been identified as Arif who is allegedly linked with an international terror organization.

Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Home minister tweeted, "Suspected terrorist Arif nabbed by police & central agency officials in Bengaluru. A man was arrested by police & central agency officials on info of him having links with international terror organizations. He was planning to go abroad; taken into custody."

The police and central agency officials got inputs that Arif (suspected terrorist) has links with international terror groups and was planning to go abroad.

The arrested suspect has been taken into custody by the state police and central agency officials.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

