Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, a total of Rs 1 Crore and 4.5 lakh unaccounted cash was seized on Saturday, an official said.

Forty-two checkposts have been set up in Kalaburagi district for the Karnataka Assembly election by the officials.

Static Surveillance Team and Police seized Rs 4.5 lakhs of unaccounted cash and a vehicle during the night at the Jeratagi checkpost in Kalaburagi, on Saturday. Election duty checkpost officials also seized Rs One crore unaccounted cash at Farthabad Checkposts in Kalaburagi district.

A total of Rs 1 Crore 4.5 lakhs were seized by the officials and the police arrested the members with unaccounted cash.

Further details awaited.

The Election Commission on March 29 announced the schedule for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference.

In the 2018 elections, BJP won 121 seats while the Congress and the JDS bagged 70 and 30 seats respectively. (ANI)

