New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka against Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and has now fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

The party released its fifth list of three new candidates fielding B C Muddugangadhar from the Mulbagal-Sc seat, D K Mohan from K R Pura nd A C Srivasa from the Pulakeshinagar-SC seat.

Also Read | Heatwave in Bihar: Primary Schools Closed for Three Days in Muzaffarpur From April 20-22 in Wake of Rising Temperature.

The party replaced Savanur from the Shiggaon constituency with Pathan. The constituency is currently represented by CM Bommai. Bommai had defeated Congress candidates Sayed Azeempeer Khadri in the 2018 elections.

The party has so far released the names of 219 candidates for the 224-strong assembly. The last date for filing of nominations is April 20.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Newly Opened US Consulate To Process Around Visa 3500 Applications per Day.

The assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)