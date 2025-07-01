Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has disconnected the electricity supply to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is managed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), due to non-compliance with fire safety regulations.

This action was taken after the Director General of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services wrote to the BESCOM Managing Director, directing the disconnection of the stadium's electricity for failing to implement recommended fire safety measures.

Currently, power to the stadium is being supplied through generators.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had criticised BESCOM for continuing to provide electricity to the stadium despite clear violations of fire safety protocols. The matter came up during the hearing of a petition filed by KSCA challenging the disconnection notice issued by BESCOM.

A single-judge bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav heard the petition filed by the KSCA challenging the notice issued by BESCOM regarding the disconnection of electricity.

The counsel for the petitioner said, "Some developments have taken place after BESCOM issued the notice and we filed the application in court. On June 12, BESCOM issued a notice of disconnection and disconnected the electricity. An application was filed on June 17 challenging that. The electricity connection was restored on the same day."

The bench noted that BESCOM had supplied electricity even after knowing that all precautions were not followed by KSCA.

To this, BESCOM's lawyer, Likhit, told the court that the electricity connection was restored based on KSCA's request and would be disconnected again.

The bench then said that the government should issue a fire safety clearance letter. "If you provide electricity without consulting the government, the court will not remain silent. The disaster that has already occurred is enough. Who will be responsible if another mishap occurs? If fire safety measures are not taken, let the stadium remain in darkness. The only option left is to adopt fire safety measures to obtain an electricity connection. There should be zero tolerance for risks."

KSCA's counsel pleaded that appropriate steps were being taken and requested that BESCOM and the Fire and Emergency Services Department be instructed not to take any coercive action.

The bench responded, "The court will not say anything further in this matter. BESCOM counsel has given an oral assurance that they will disconnect the electricity connection. But first, ask the government. If the government instructs, it will be done. Otherwise, BESCOM will be held responsible for the mistake that has been made," the bench warned.

After hearing the arguments, the bench issued notices to the BESCOM Managing Director, BESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer, and the Director General of Fire Safety and Emergency Services, and adjourned the hearing to July 15.

The Director General of the Department of Fire Safety and Emergency Services had instructed the Managing Director of BESCOM on June 10, 2025, to disconnect the power supply provided to KSCA since July 7, 2011, for failure to implement the fire safety precautions suggested in the department's advisory letter dated May 11, 2023. Accordingly, BESCOM issued a notice of disconnection to KSCA on June 12. (ANI)

