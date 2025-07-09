Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and reviewed key indigenous projects, as per a release.

DK Sunil, CMD of HAL, led the visit, along with other HAL Board members, on Tuesday.

Mishra commenced his visit with a tour of the LCA Mk 2 hangar at the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC), followed by a visit to the LCA Tejas Assembly Hangar and Aerospace Division.

At the LCA Tejas Division, he reviewed the progress of the LCA Tejas Mk 1A program and was briefed on the current production progress.

HAL showcased six LCA Mk 1A fighters and two LCA Mk 1 trainers during the visit. HAL reaffirmed its commitment and preparedness to lead multi-stakeholder programs in the future to the visiting dignitary.

Earlier on June 16, Misra conducted site inspections and high-level review meetings in Dholera and Lothal in Gujarat, assessing key infrastructure projects on Monday.

These projects are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for industrial and economic growth, according to a release by PMO.

According to the release, Mishra visited the under-construction Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway, implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He highlighted the expressway's potential to reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Dholera to 45 minutes and emphasised timely execution with global-quality road standards. At Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Mishra assessed the progress of Dholera International Airport.

Officials informed him that cargo operations would commence by October 2025. He directed authorities to adhere to timelines and ensure seamless connectivity with the expressway.

The Principal Secretary to PM inspected Tata Electronics' Semiconductor Fabrication (Fab) project, a flagship initiative in domestic chip manufacturing. He reviewed its production scope, including chips for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automotive applications.

He also visited social infrastructure projects--schools, hospitals, and residential complexes--developed by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL). He emphasised user experience, calling for stakeholder feedback integration.

Mishra also chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials from DICDL, DIACL, NHAI, Airports Authority of India, and Indian Railways. He reviewed key projects, including Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Bhimnath-Dholera Freight Rail Link, Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi-High-Speed Rail Line, Dholera International Airport.

Mishra reiterated the Government of Gujarat's commitment to Dholera's development as a global-standard smart industrial city. He stressed the importance of timely project completion, skilled workforce availability, and robust planning, the release added. (ANI)

