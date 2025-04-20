Bidar (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Principal of Sai Spoorthi Pre-university College, Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff member Satish Pawar have been suspended with immediate effect following an incident where a student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, claimed he was forced to remove his sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre on April 17.

The incident occurred at the Sai Spoorthi Pre-university College in Bidar, during the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for the mathematics subject.

The Bidar district authorities took swift action, with the Collector issuing a letter following the incident, leading to the suspension of both Dr Biradar and Satish Pawar. An emergency meeting of the Sai Deepa Education and Charitable Trust, which manages the college, was held on April 19, where the decision to dismiss the principal and staff was finalised.

Earlier on Saturday, student Suchivrat Kulkarni alleged that his entry was denied at the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) exam centre on April 17, at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar, because he was wearing the sacred thread (Janeu).

Speaking to ANI, Kulkarni said that he urged the Karnataka government to conduct a re-examination. "I had my Mathematics CET exam on 17th April. When I reached the exam centre, the college management checked me and saw my Janeu. They asked me to cut it or remove it; only then would they allow me to appear for the exam. For 45 minutes, I kept requesting them, but finally I had to come back home...I demand that the government conduct a re-examination or provide me a seat in the government college," Kulkarni said.

Neeta Kulkarni, mother of Suchivrat Kulkarni, said that the authority at the exam centre asked his son to cut the sacred thread (Janeu).

"On 17th April, my son went for his exam, but there he was asked to cut the Janeu and remove it. My son said this is a sacred thread and I can't cut it. They told him if you don't remove the Janeu, we will not allow you to enter...He was not allowed to appear for his exam, and my son came back home," she said.

She further demanded that the Karnataka government conduct a re-examination for his son."I want the Government to either conduct a re-exam for my son or he should be admitted to a good college, and the fees should be taken care of by the Government or Sai Spoorthi PU College," she added. (ANI)

