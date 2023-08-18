Bengaluru, August 18: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated India's first post office constructed using 3D printing technology! The inauguration of the 1100 square feet post office was held in Bengaluru's Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar. "A new picture of India that we saw in terms of this 3D-printed technology. Nobody thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. Nobody ever imagined that India would emerge as a developer and manufacturer of telecom technology. Nobody ever thought that the country would be able to design and manufacture a world-class train", said Minister Vaishnaw. 3D-Printed Post Office in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates Country's First 3D-Printed Post Office Building in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office building. pic.twitter.com/gK1rFdu2qG — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

The 3D printing technology is a fast-emerging way of constructing structures. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method. About a year back, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati constructed a 3D printed sentry post for the Indian Army as part of an indigenous research and development program.

