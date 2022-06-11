Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday saw a further spike in COVID-19 cases with 562 fresh infections taking the total number of affected people to 39,55,871, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 525 cases on Friday. There were zero fatalities due to coronavirus in the state during the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru urban district alone reported 545 cases, while Mysuru saw four cases, Dakshina Kannada three and Chitradurga two as a total of 12 districts reported fresh COVID cases on the day.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 19 districts of the state.

The health department said 352 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,12,376 till date.

The number of active cases stood at 3,387 and the positivity rate for the day was 2.07 per cent.

As many as 27,123 tests were conducted, including 20,659 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests conducted till date were 6.66 crore.

There were 48,604 inoculations, taking the total vaccination count to 11.01 crore so far, the department said.

