Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Karnataka reported 1,157 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to the state Health Department, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 8,62,804.

With 12 more persons losing their lives due to the pandemic, the death toll has increased to 11,541.

A total of 2,188 persons have been discharged in the last 24 hours and the total number of active cases stands at 26,103. (ANI)

