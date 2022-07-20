Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,478 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,90,057, the State Health Department said.

There was no coronavirus fatalities in the state today.

The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 1,229 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,42,060 till date. Active cases stood at 7,866.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 1,251 cases. The other districts which had fresh COVID infections include 32 in Bengaluru rural district, 24 in Mysuru, 18 in Dharwad, 15 each in Bagalkote and Belagavi, 13 in Kolar, 12 in Ballari and 10 in Uttara Kannada.

There were zero infections and fatalities in Haveri, Gadag and Chikkamagaluru districts of the state.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.56 per cent, the department said.

As many as 32,363 tests were conducted, those included 24,251 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests done so far is 6.75 crore.

A total of 3,01,233 people were inoculated, taking the total vaccination to 11.45 crore so far, the department said.

