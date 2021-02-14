Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday reported 414 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of infections and toll to just over 9.45 lakh and 12,265 respectively, the health department said.

As many as 486 people were discharged after being cured of the virus, as the cumulative recoveries rose to 9,27,150, leaving 5,836 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 241 of the fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada came next with 24 and Mysuru 21, while the remaining was scattered over the state.

Cumulatively 9,45,270 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,265 deaths and 9,27,150 discharges, the bulletin said.

Of the active cases, 132 are in Intensive Care Units.

One death was reported in Benglauru Urban and the other in Kalaburagi.

Four of the 31 districts -- Bagalkote, Ramanagara, Haveri and Shivamogga -- reported nil infections and fatalities.

A total of 1.70 crore samples have been tested so far, with 60,876 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

It said only 44 out of the total of 1,864 Covid warriors were vaccinated today.

