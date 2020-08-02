Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI): A total of 5,532 new cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Sunday.

With this, the Karnataka's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,34,819 positive cases, including 74,590 active cases and 57,725 discharges.

So far, 2,496 deaths have been reported from the state.

India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

